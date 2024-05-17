Open Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Golra Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Kundi, he exchanged views with Golra Sharif's caretaker Pir Syed Qatabul Haq Shah.

He congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of KP Governor.

Later, the Governor attended a reception arranged in his honour by the caretaker of Golra Sharif.

Prayers for progress and prosperity was also offered. The Governor laid floral "Chadar" on the graves of Pir Mehar Syed Ali Shah and Pir Mehar Syed Abdul Haq Gillani and offered fateha.

APP/fam/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Provincial Assembly Progress Mehar Faisal Karim Kundi Prayer

Recent Stories

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of recons ..

AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..

2 minutes ago
 Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recogni ..

Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date

2 minutes ago
 For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ri ..

For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textil ..

Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies

2 minutes ago
 LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

7 minutes ago
 Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

7 minutes ago
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

7 minutes ago
 CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in ..

CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inv ..

Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag

2 minutes ago
 Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Mar ..

Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 minutes ago
 'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for st ..

'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review the performance of pri ..

DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan