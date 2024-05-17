Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits Golra Sharif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer.

Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Kundi, he exchanged views with Golra Sharif's caretaker Pir Syed Qatabul Haq Shah.

He congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of KP Governor.

Later, the Governor attended a reception arranged in his honour by the caretaker of Golra Sharif.

Prayers for progress and prosperity was also offered. The Governor laid floral "Chadar" on the graves of Pir Mehar Syed Ali Shah and Pir Mehar Syed Abdul Haq Gillani and offered fateha.

APP/fam/