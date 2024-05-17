Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Golra Sharif
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited Darbar Golra Sharif where he performed Friday prayer.
Accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Ahmed Kundi, he exchanged views with Golra Sharif's caretaker Pir Syed Qatabul Haq Shah.
He congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi for assuming the office of KP Governor.
Later, the Governor attended a reception arranged in his honour by the caretaker of Golra Sharif.
Prayers for progress and prosperity was also offered. The Governor laid floral "Chadar" on the graves of Pir Mehar Syed Ali Shah and Pir Mehar Syed Abdul Haq Gillani and offered fateha.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation wo ..
Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date
For Taiwan shoppers, China's malls only a ferry ride away
Pakistan embassy holds session with Belgium textile companies
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC
Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department
Supreme Court justice faces recusal calls over inverted US flag
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb
'Get out now': Kharkiv region evacuees wait for stranded relatives
DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK Govt seeks assistance for completion of reconstruction and rehabilitation work in 2005 earthquak ..2 minutes ago
-
LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC7 minutes ago
-
Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar7 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti vows to revoke 'illegal recruitments' in Education Department2 minutes ago
-
Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates2 minutes ago
-
Director Foreign Service Institute of Ghana calls on Foreign Secretary2 minutes ago
-
KP govt gives final touch to ADP for FY 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulates new Prime Minister of Singapore2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj pilgrims25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal embankments25 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP23 minutes ago