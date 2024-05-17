Anti smog machinery being provided to farmers: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that smog caused problem for Lahore division and many big cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that smog caused problem for Lahore division and many big cities.

She said this while addressing Pak Seeder and Rice Straw Shredder providing ceremony organized under the auspices of the Punjab Agriculture department at Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku.

She said that burning of rice stubble was also a cause of smog that was why 5,000 Pak seeders and 2,000 rice straw shredders were being provided to the farmers in 21 districts of the province with a cost of Rs 8 billion.

She said that the present government was taking practical steps for the welfare of farmers. In this regard, the implementation of the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture” Plan of Rs 400 billion was ongoing, under which several measures were being taken to reduce the production cost of the farmers, she added.

The incumbent government would use all possible resources for the welfare of the farmers, she said and added it was the dream of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide Super Seeders and Shredders to all the farmers of Punjab.

Speaking at the event Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that uplift of the agriculture sector was among top priorities of the government. He said that under the Punjab Chief Minister's Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program, Kissan Card was being issued soon to provide interest-free loans of Rs 150 billion. Apart from this, 7,300 water courses were being cemented at a cost of Rs 80 billion. Modern agricultural machinery and equipment would be provided to farmers at a cost of Rs 12 billion, he added.

He said that the present government was implementing a clear road map for the development of the farmers.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the Agriculture department had organized a transparent balloting in 21 districts today under Punjab Chief Minister's smog control programme. More than 10,000 applications were received and through transparent system 7,000 lucky farmers would be provided advanced agricultural machinery, he added.