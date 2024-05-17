LHC Links Bikes Distribution Scheme With Environmental NOC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday linked the Punjab government's bike distribution scheme with an environmental No Objection Certificate (NOC) and sought a detailed report about the scheme from the government by May 27.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.
During the proceedings, the court observed that environmental pollution was a serious problem and could not be ignored, highlighting the importance of obtaining an environmental NOC before the scheme.
The court also ordered the restoration and securing of all parks in the city, adding that penalties should be imposed to restore and protect parks if necessary. The court ordered the allocation of another place for the buying and selling of birds, besides the restoration of 7 sports complexes by the Lahore Development Authority.
The court extended the stay order on the distribution of bikes among students.
