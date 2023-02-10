Poet, writer Altaf Mashhadi remembered on his 109th birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The popular playwright, writer, and revolutionary poet, Altaf Mashhadi was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary for his contributions to the 'Urdu language' and the impact on youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The popular playwright, writer, and revolutionary poet, Altaf Mashhadi was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary for his contributions to the 'Urdu language' and the impact on youth.

Born on February 10, 1914, in Aloo Mahar East Sargodha, Altaf emerged as a prominent figure in the romantic movement of 'Urdu poetry' after Akhtar Sherani.

Altaf was a versatile writer, and his writings reflected his pain, passion, and patriotism.

In his poetry, he often portrayed the beauty of nature and woven it with themes of love and sacrifice.

Altaf was well-known for his poem "Jhoom Kar Utho Watan Aazad Karne Ke Liye", which at the time gained his popularity to peak among the young generation.

He was also a well-known journalist and editor who published several magazines and newspapers from different places.

Allama Tajwar Najibabadi, a prominent literary figure, writes that his work marked a new era in the history of 'Urdu poetry.' Altaf's works, including 'Dagh-e-Bel', 'Dagar', 'Altaf Ke Giit', 'Altaf Ke Naghme', 'Taswir-e-Ehsas', 'Preet Ke Giit', 'Lazzat-e-Rang-o-Bu', and 'Shakh-e-Gul', continue to inspire and captivate readers to this day.

Altaf passed away in Sargodha, Pakistan, on June 24, 1981, but his services will always be remembered in the world of literacy.