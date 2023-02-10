UrduPoint.com

Poet, Writer Altaf Mashhadi Remembered On His 109th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Poet, writer Altaf Mashhadi remembered on his 109th birth anniversary

The popular playwright, writer, and revolutionary poet, Altaf Mashhadi was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary for his contributions to the 'Urdu language' and the impact on youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The popular playwright, writer, and revolutionary poet, Altaf Mashhadi was remembered on his 109th birth anniversary for his contributions to the 'Urdu language' and the impact on youth.

Born on February 10, 1914, in Aloo Mahar East Sargodha, Altaf emerged as a prominent figure in the romantic movement of 'Urdu poetry' after Akhtar Sherani.

Altaf was a versatile writer, and his writings reflected his pain, passion, and patriotism.

In his poetry, he often portrayed the beauty of nature and woven it with themes of love and sacrifice.

Altaf was well-known for his poem "Jhoom Kar Utho Watan Aazad Karne Ke Liye", which at the time gained his popularity to peak among the young generation.

He was also a well-known journalist and editor who published several magazines and newspapers from different places.

Allama Tajwar Najibabadi, a prominent literary figure, writes that his work marked a new era in the history of 'Urdu poetry.' Altaf's works, including 'Dagh-e-Bel', 'Dagar', 'Altaf Ke Giit', 'Altaf Ke Naghme', 'Taswir-e-Ehsas', 'Preet Ke Giit', 'Lazzat-e-Rang-o-Bu', and 'Shakh-e-Gul', continue to inspire and captivate readers to this day.

Altaf passed away in Sargodha, Pakistan, on June 24, 1981, but his services will always be remembered in the world of literacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Young Sargodha February June From Love

Recent Stories

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake ..

134 rescuers race against time to save earthquake survivors in Türkiye, Syria

15 minutes ago
 City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers ..

City Police arrest six alleged narcotics smugglers, sellers

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 724 points

18 minutes ago
 SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of med ..

SSWMB, HCSTSI express concern over disposal of medical waste

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-fre ..

Commissioner emphasizes making Hyderabad polio-free division

18 minutes ago
 138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand divi ..

138 arrested for timber smuggling in Malakand division; Rs 10 mln fine imposed

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.