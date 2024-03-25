PR To Run Four Special Trains On Eid Ul Fitr
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to run four Eid ul Fitr special trains to ease rush of passengers from and to Karachi-Peshawar, Quetta-Rawalpindi, Karachi-Lahore and Lahore-Karachi.
A well placed source of PR told this news agency on Monday that two trains would depart from Karachi to Lahore and Quetta to Rawalpindi on April 7 while a third tarin will operate between-Karachi-Lahore on April 8. He informed that the fourth special train would chug from Lahore to Karachi on April 19 adding that letters have been dispatched to Divisional Superintendents (DSs) of Karachi, Sukkur, Multan,Lahore, Rawalpindi Peshawar and Quetta for necessary arrangements in this connection.
The first train from Karachi would steam off on April 7 at 1800 hrs and would reach Peshawar via Multan, Faisalabad, Wazirabad Lala Musa, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock on April 9 at 1:15 hrs whereas second special train would leave Quetta on April 8 at 10:00 hrs and reach Rawalpindi via Multan, Sahiwal Lahore, Gujranwala and Jhelum, on April 8 at 16:15 hrs, he maintained.
About the third and fourth trains, he explained that these would depart from Karachi on April 8 and from Lahore on April 19 respectively adding that third would reach Lahore via, Hyderabad, Nawab Shah, Sadikabad, Multan and Sahiwal on April 9 at 1755 hrs while the fourth will reach Karachi Cantt via Khanewal, Multan RY Khan and Nawab Shah on April 20 at 13:45 hrs.The drivers have been directed to observe sectional speed but should not exceed 105 km/h, the source concluded.
