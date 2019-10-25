Gaddafi Stadium ready to make history

For the first time in history, Pakistan women will be in action at the home of Pakistan cricket when they will host Bangladesh women in a three-match T20I series here tomorrow, Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):For the first time in history, Pakistan women will be in action at the home of Pakistan cricket when they will host Bangladesh women in a three-match T20I series here tomorrow, Saturday.

The two teams meet in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after Bangladesh hosted Pakistan in a four-match T20I series in October last year, which Pakistan won 3-0.

The upcoming series also serves a perfect opportunity to the hosts to test their bench strength with their mainstay Nida Dar in Australia for the Women Big Bash League, while their most experienced campaigner Sana Mir unavailable for the series opener.

The T20I series is part of Bangladesh women's 10-day tour in which they will also play two one-day internationals against Pakistan at the same venue.

With Pakistan slated to host world champions England in the ICC Women's Championship in Malaysia in December, these matches serve an opportunity to get their permutations and combinations right.

In line with its policy to develop and promote women's cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board will live stream the tour on its YouTube channel.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said here on Friday, "We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding. Our bowlers worked on bettering different variations and the batters are looking in good form. We are well-aware of the challenge that the Bangladesh present and this will surely be an exciting series".

"This series is the season-opener for us and we want to start off on a winning note as it will help us in building the momentum ahead of the England and West Indies series", she said adding "With our key player Nida Dar unavailable for this series and Sana Mir joining the side from the second T20I, we have inducted some youngsters in the squad. So there's an opportunity for them to grab the opportunity and leave a mark ahead of what promises to be an exciting season.

"This is the first time we will be playing in Lahore and the girls are pretty charged up. We look forward to playing in Lahore and expect the fans to fill up the stadia to support women's cricket", said the home captain.

Bangladesh T20I captain Salma Khatun said: "We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, who will be particularly tough in home conditions.

"It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years. Our side thrives on team spirit. A nice balance has developed in our game and I am confident that we will be very competitive in the series." Squads Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz Bangladesh T20I squad: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana Schedule 26 October - 1st T20I (1.00pm-3.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 28 October - 2nd T20I (10am-12.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 30 October - 3rd T20I (10am-12.45pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2 November - 1st ODI (9.30am-4.35pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 4 November - 2nd ODI (9.30am-4.35pm), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The PCB has appointed match officials for the five matches.

The details are as follows: 1st T2oI � On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed, Reserve umpire: Faisal Khan Afridi, Match referee: Mohammad Anees 2nd T20I � On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Khan Afridi, Reserve umpire: Nasir Hussain Sr., Match referee: Mohammad Anees 3rd T20I � On-field umpires: Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed, Reserve umpire: Nasir Hussain Sr., Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik 1st ODI � On-field umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, Reserve umpire: Tariq Rasheed, Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik 2nd ODI � On-field umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob, Reserve umpire: Tariq Rasheed, Match referee: Mohammad Anees