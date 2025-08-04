Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 03:59 PM

PITB Hosts Certificate Distribution Ceremony for ‘Summer Camp’ Participants*

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organised a Certificate Distribution Ceremony to mark the successful conclusion of its two-week ‘Summer Camp’, organized as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by PITB’s HR Wing

On behalf of PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, the ceremony was presided over by PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif. Senior officials including HR Joint Director (JD) Mairaj Nadeem, Joint Director Sajjad Qureshi, and Assistant Director HR Sumaira Tahir were also present to celebrate the participants and the organizing team.

Designed for children aged 5 to 13, the Summer Camp offered a blend of educational and recreational activities aimed at nurturing cognitive, creative, and social skills. Open to children of employees working at PITB, Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), and beyond, the camp featured sessions in Storytelling, Science Experiments, Physical Games, Art and Crafts, and teamwork-building activities.

Participants were awarded certificates for their enthusiastic participation, while Certificates of Appreciation were presented to the organizing team members for their dedication in making the initiative a success. The ceremony was moderated by Communication and Coordination (C&C) Assistant Manager GM Shah, and was attended by proud parents and PITB staff.

In his message, Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “At PITB, we believe in contributing to the social fabric beyond our core tech mandate. This Summer Camp is a testament to our commitment to employee well-being and community engagement. I’m proud of the team for creating a joyful and safe space for children to learn and grow.”

