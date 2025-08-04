Open Menu

ADCMC Activates Al Ain Coordination And Monitoring Centre To Bolster Crisis Management Framework

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 03:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) has activated its Coordination and Monitoring Centre in Al Ain region to bolster the emirate’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities, while strengthening coordination with strategic partners and various stakeholders.

The activation of Al Ain Centre forms a key pillar of ADCMC’s strategic growth plan to expand its geographic reach and field coordination capabilities. As a critical supporting infrastructure to the main operations centre in Abu Dhabi, the new centre will enable faster response times and more effective, localised decision-making during emergencies.

Dr. Abdulla Hamarain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector, ADCMC, said, “The launch of the Coordination and Monitoring Centre in Al Ain region marks a key strategic milestone in reinforcing the emirate’s crisis preparedness framework. It aligns with the Abu Dhabi government’s vision of developing an integrated, advanced and effective emergency management system.

Our approach is proactive, built on close collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure the highest levels of field coordination and readiness for all possible scenarios.”

He noted that Al Ain Coordination Centre is a key component of a wider strategy to enhance institutional resilience and accelerate response capabilities, emphasising that effective field coordination is the cornerstone of any successful emergency management system.

“The new centre will enhance field capabilities in Al Ain and ensure round-the-clock readiness for any emergency,” Al Dhaheri added.

ADCMC continues to play a pivotal role in reinforcing the emirate’s preparedness for all forms of emergencies, crises and disasters. It is responsible for developing and overseeing the implementation of comprehensive emergency management policies, strategies, and plans, in close collaboration with local authorities and strategic partners.

