Australia’s First Homegrown Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Rocket, named Eris, designed to carry small satellites into orbit and launched from a newly established spaceport near town of Bowen in northern Queensland
SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Australia’s first locally manufactured space rocket, developed by Gilmour Space Technologies, exploded just seconds after liftoff during its inaugural test flight on Wednesday.
The rocket, named Eris, was designed to carry small satellites into orbit and was launched from a newly established spaceport near the town of Bowen in northern Queensland.
According to footage released by the company, the rocket successfully cleared the launch tower and began ascending before it suddenly exploded mid-air, cutting the mission short.
Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Gilmour Space Technologies has not yet disclosed the cause of the failure, but an investigation is expected. The company had hoped the Eris rocket would mark a significant step forward for Australia's domestic space ambitions.
Despite the setback, industry experts say such failures are a common part of early-stage rocket development and serve as critical learning opportunities for future launches.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Technology
-
Australia’s first homegrown space rocket explodes seconds after launch2 days ago
-
Glamour Meets Tech: Sehar and Shuja Reunite for the OPPO Reno14 Series Launch3 days ago
-
PITB Signs MoU with Pakistan Software Testing Board to Empower IT Talent with Global IT Certificatio ..5 days ago
-
HONOR Launches the All-new HONOR X6c & HONOR X7c5 days ago
-
WhatsApp replaces windows app with web wrapper amid users’ concerns8 days ago
-
Vivo X200 FE: A Power-Packed All-Rounder in Your Pocket9 days ago
-
"Breathe Easy This Monsoon with Haier – Zero Humidity, Full Comfort!"9 days ago
-
WAPDA Administrative Staff College Islamabad Delegation Visits PITB to Review ICT Reforms10 days ago
-
TikTok removes nearly 25 million videos in Pakistan over policy violations in Q1 202511 days ago
-
PITB Incubation Wing kicks off WhizKids Summer Camp at ASTP11 days ago
-
Vivo X200 FE Hits Stores Nationwide – Buy Now for Rs. 219,99911 days ago
-
Realme 14 Series with Its Strongest Processor — Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 — & 512GB Storage Now Availab ..15 days ago