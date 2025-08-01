Open Menu

Australia’s First Homegrown Space Rocket Explodes Seconds After Launch

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 01, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Rocket, named Eris, designed to carry small satellites into orbit and launched from a newly established spaceport near town of Bowen in northern Queensland

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 1st, 2025) Australia’s first locally manufactured space rocket, developed by Gilmour Space Technologies, exploded just seconds after liftoff during its inaugural test flight on Wednesday.

The rocket, named Eris, was designed to carry small satellites into orbit and was launched from a newly established spaceport near the town of Bowen in northern Queensland.

According to footage released by the company, the rocket successfully cleared the launch tower and began ascending before it suddenly exploded mid-air, cutting the mission short.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Gilmour Space Technologies has not yet disclosed the cause of the failure, but an investigation is expected. The company had hoped the Eris rocket would mark a significant step forward for Australia's domestic space ambitions.

Despite the setback, industry experts say such failures are a common part of early-stage rocket development and serve as critical learning opportunities for future launches.

