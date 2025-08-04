Open Menu

Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition To Kick Off August 30

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced that preparations are underway to host the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), set to be the largest and most extensive in the event’s history.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the event will take place from 30th August to 7th September 2025, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers Club, ADIHEX is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating the UAE’s deep-rooted hunting and equestrian traditions. As the largest event of its kind in the middle East and North Africa, it represents more than two decades of rich cultural heritage and authentic history.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, which attracted more than 350,000 visitors and over 1,700 companies and brands, the upcoming edition is expected to see record growth across all key performance indicators.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said, “ADIHEX has become the UAE’s foremost platform for celebrating and preserving Emirati and Arab cultural heritage. Thanks to the continued support of our wise leadership, this significant event not only preserves our cherished traditions but also ensures they are passed on to future generations."

He added that the 2025 edition will further cement Abu Dhabi’s status as a leader in hunting, equestrianism, and falconry, serving as a bridge between the legacy of the past and the aspirations of the future.

Al Mansouri expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the UAE leadership for their unwavering support of initiatives dedicated to preserving falconry and Emirati heritage, as well as for promoting cultural cooperation among all nations.

He emphasised that this approach reflects the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose love and pride for this rich heritage lives on in the hearts of the people of the UAE.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “ADNEC Group continues its preparations to deliver an exceptional edition of ADIHEX, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers Club and all strategic partners from both government and private sectors. Our goal is to ensure the event’s success and present it in a manner befitting its international reputation and standing in these vital sectors.”

Al Dhaheri added that the upcoming edition will feature numerous new activities, including, for the first time, multi-stage falcon auctions before and during the exhibition. The first auction will be held on 16th-17th August at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

He said the team has conducted extensive promotional tours at major regional and international industry events in recent months to attract leading companies and reinforce the exhibition’s global status.

He also highlighted the exhibition’s significant role in supporting national industries in these vital sectors, as well as its contribution to supporting local handicrafts and SMEs by opening new markets regionally and internationally.

The exhibition serves as a vital platform for establishing partnerships and exploring cooperation opportunities between local and global companies, in addition to showcasing the latest technologies and equipment in the hunting and equestrian sectors.

