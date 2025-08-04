Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2025 | 03:57 PM

BingX Labs Marks One Year of Web3 & AI Innovation with $16Million in Strategic Investments

PANAMA CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, announced the first anniversary of BingX Labs, its dedicated investment and incubation arm. Over the past year, BingX Labs has established itself as a key strategic investor, partner, and developer ally, driving innovation at the intersection of Web3, AI, and decentralized finance.

Since its launch in 2024, BingX Labs has committed $16 million in investments across high-impact projects and protocols such as Babylon and StakeStone, alongside strategic collaborations with leading partners including IOSG, Kaia foundation, and Hackquest to support broader Web3 and AI ecosystem growth. These partnerships exemplify BingX Labs' approach — fostering strategic collaborations with the builders of core infrastructure for the next phase of Web3 and AI adoption.

Beyond financial backing, BingX Labs has become a hub of research and innovation. The Labs team is actively exploring key emerging sectors such as RWA (Real-World Assets), DeFi, and AI agents. With regular webinars and developer meetups, BingX Labs connects with global builder communities to share insights and collaborate on the next wave of technological breakthroughs.

BingX Labs has also reinforced its position as a key player in the Web3 and AI space by sponsoring and attending major international events like Consensus and the Token 2049.

Vivien Lin, Head of BingX Labs and Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: "In its first year, BingX Labs has evolved into more than an investment platform — it is a catalyst for the next generation of Web3 and AI innovation. By combining deep research, strategic partnerships, and strong developer engagement, we are building the infrastructure to support breakthrough projects that will shape the future of AI and decentralized technology. Looking ahead, our commitment to empowering developers and partners in these transformative sectors will continue to be our guiding principle."

Looking ahead, BingX Labs plans to deepen its research, expand partnerships, and explore new opportunities, especially in AI-powered decentralized applications, with a continued focus on uncovering the next wave of transformative projects.

