Open Menu

DEWA's Electricity Transmission Investments Surpass AED7.6 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM

DEWA's electricity transmission investments surpass AED7.6 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects now exceed AED7.6 billion in value.

He further noted that DEWA commissioned four 132 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes during the first half of 2025, at a cost of AED725 million. These projects included the extension of 228km of transmission cables.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA is currently building 49 new 132 kV substations and two 400 kV substations. DEWA is also inviting main contractors to submit proposals for the implementation of 11 new 132 kV transmission substations.

Over the next three years, DEWA intends to issue new tenders to establish more than 57 additional 132 kV substations and to extend 160km of underground transmission cables.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, explained that the new substations serve different areas, including two in Al Yalayis 5 to meet the energy needs of citizens’ housing projects, as well as substations in Hatta and Warsan 4.

He noted that the total number of DEWA’s electricity transmission substations reached 391 by the end of the first half of 2025, including 27 substations at 400 kV and 364 at 132 kV.

The implementation and commissioning of these projects required more than 4.5 million working hours using the latest internationally approved digital technologies.

DEWA has awarded contracts to build 10 new 132 kV substations in several areas in Dubai, including Al Barsha South 2, business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Airport City, Nad Al Sheba 1 and Wadi Al Safa 5, at a total cost of AED1.1 billion.

DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV cables to connect the new main substations to the main electricity transmission network, with a total length of 60.6km and a total cost of AED288 million.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Water Dubai (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

11 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

11 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East