MAJRA: 300 Companies Complete Impact Declaration Through Sustainable Impact Digital Portal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM

MAJRA: 300 companies complete Impact Declaration through Sustainable Impact Digital Portal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) MAJRA – National CSR Fund announced that nearly 300 companies have successfully completed the mandatory Impact Declaration through the Sustainable Impact Digital Portal.

This milestone marks a significant step in embedding sustainability and governance principles across the private sector and represents the first phase in the process of applying for the Impact Seal, a Federal recognition for companies demonstrating measurable contributions to the UAE’s sustainable development.

The Impact Declaration serves as a unified federal tool to assess a company’s disclosure of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices, and actual contributions to the UAE community—be it financial, in-kind, or volunteer-based.

Commenting on this development, Sarah Shaw, CEO of Majra, noted that the increasing engagement with the Impact Declaration and applications for the Impact Seal reflect a growing institutional commitment within the private sector toward transparency and measurable action.

She stated, “At Majra, we are building a nationwide institutional environment grounded in documentation, impact measurement, and results-driven partnerships. Through the Sustainable Impact Digital Portal, we empower companies to transform their commitments into measurable contributions that serve society and advance the UAE’s vision for sustainable corporate responsibility.

In parallel with this growing participation, Majra received approximately 160 applications for the second cycle of the Impact Seal through the digital portal. The applications included around 100 from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and 60 from large corporates—demonstrating increased interest from all economic sectors in formalising their impact and enhancing institutional competitiveness.

The Impact Seal is awarded across two official categories: one for large companies and a newly introduced category dedicated to SMEs, aligned with the UAE’s National SME Agenda. The Seal is granted in three tiers—Platinum, Gold, and Silver—based on the scope and depth of corporate impact and sustainability practices.

Launched in late 2024, the Sustainable Impact Digital Portal serves as an integrated national platform enabling companies to submit declarations and applications in a streamlined and unified manner. The portal also provides access to a suite of services offered by Majra, including the documentation and accreditation of CSR and sustainability projects, certified workshops, specialised studies, and capacity-building programs tailored to institutional needs. It ensures alignment with national priorities and global sustainability standards.

