SCA Developing Four Legislations On Carbon Credits, Retail Sukuk
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) Waleed Al Awadhi, CEO of the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), has announced that the authority is studying and preparing four regulatory projects “legislations” aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of financial markets, increasing transparency, and protecting investors.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), he said that the legislations under development include the regulation of trading platforms for carbon credits, a strategic project supporting national efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. The authority will set licencing and operational requirements for these platforms, while operators will establish their own operational rules.
Al Awadhi added that the SCA is finalising a draft regulation for retail Sukuk, designed to broaden the investor base by enabling access to the bonds and Sukuk market through fractional investment instruments, while safeguarding investors’ rights within a comprehensive regulatory framework. This is expected to boost liquidity and expand financial inclusion.
He noted that the SCA is also undertaking legislative updates to the capital market authority law and financial sector regulations to expand the authority’s powers, enabling it to keep pace with modern financial activities and implement advanced supervisory mechanisms to manage risks and protect investors.
Another legislation in progress concerns the division of public joint stock companies, providing greater flexibility in corporate structuring and enhancing operational efficiency.
The board of Directors recently approved a comprehensive regulatory framework for the recognition and valuation of goodwill in public joint stock companies, as an intangible asset encompassing brand strength and corporate reputation.
Al Awadhi stressed that this package of projects aims to enhance the efficiency of the country’s financial markets, broaden the investor base, and diversify financial products, thereby consolidating the UAE’s position as a leading global financial centre combining efficiency, reliability, and sustainable growth.
He also affirmed that the Authority has made significant progress in strengthening the UAE’s position in the field of sustainable finance by issuing a comprehensive regulatory framework for green bonds, green sukuk and sustainability-linked instruments. The framework aligns with global best practices and obliges issuers to direct proceeds towards environmentally sustainable projects.
He pointed out that the authority has extended the exemption from registration fees for companies wishing to list green bonds and Sukuk, encouraging greater uptake. The total value of issues registered for listing reached AED5.5 billion during the year.
Since the regulation came into effect, the SCA has approved the registration of 11 green bonds and Sukuk issues with a total value of approximately AED24.6 billion. Meanwhile, the total value of sustainability-linked local and international issuances amounted to US$8.7 billion, of which US$6.7 billion were listed on local and international markets.
He affirmed that all the authority’s initiatives aim to enhance market efficiency, expand financial inclusion, and offer a diverse range of financial products to meet the needs of various types of investors.
Al Awadhi also emphasised the SCA’s commitment to balancing support for innovation with maintaining financial stability and investor protection, thereby reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leading strategic hub in international financial markets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Human Rights Chief condemns starvation in Gaza as 'Affront to Our Collective Humanity'7 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan hosts UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries7 hours ago
-
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK8 hours ago
-
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours8 hours ago
-
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian Competition in Al A ..9 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova10 hours ago
-
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador10 hours ago
-
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/2510 hours ago
-
Iran affirms commitment to nuclear deal; rejects Europe's 'Trigger Mechanism'11 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits National Centre of Meteorology; reviews key projects & advanced technologie ..12 hours ago
-
Shamal Holding, Cheval Blanc announce region’s first maison in Dubai13 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 62nd airdrop as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 40 food trucks into G ..13 hours ago