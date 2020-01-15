UrduPoint.com
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Calls for Creating New Coalition for Fighting Islamic State

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday for creating a new coalition for fighting the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia), adding that the United States could join it only after proving its will to combat terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called on Wednesday for creating a new coalition for fighting the Islamic State terror group (IS or Daesh, banned in Russia), adding that the United States could join it only after proving its will to combat terrorism.

Zarif said the IS was closer to Iran than the country used to hope.

"I think we need to recreate the coalition against Daesh, because the current coalition against Daesh used the basis of the coalition to kill the most effective anti-Daesh general [Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani]. We need a new coalition," Zarif said at the Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi.

"I think the US should show that it wants to fight Daesh, for the time being it helps Daesh," Zarif added, when asked about possible partnership with Washington.

