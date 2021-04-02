106-Year-Old Volgograd Resident Inoculated With Sputnik V Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) A 106-year-old woman has received the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at a care home in Russia's Volgograd Region, the regional authorities said on Friday.

"Elizaveta Ilinichna Boyko has become the most senior representative of the older generation in the Volgograd Region who received protection from the coronavirus," the regional government wrote on Instagram.

According to the authorities, the centenarian woman feels well.

Boyko was born on September 5, 1914. In WWII, she lost her husband and was left with a small son to raise on her own. A home front worker during the war, she has worked in agriculture all her life.