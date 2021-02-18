UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Al-Shabab Militants Killed In Southern Somalia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

20 al-Shabab militants killed in southern Somalia

Somali military said it had killed 20 al-Shabab fighters in an operation in the southern region of Lower Shabelle on Wednesday, a military officer confirmed on Thursday

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Somali military said it had killed 20 al-Shabab fighters in an operation in the southern region of Lower Shabelle on Wednesday, a military officer confirmed on Thursday.

Odawa Yusuf Rage, commander of Somali National Army (SNA) said the operation was conducted along the road linking Janale and Qoryoley towns and the army inflicted casualties on the militants.

"The militants attempted to resist the forces, but we overpowered them, killing 20 of them," Rage said. He added that the army will intensify the operations against other al-Shabab militants in the region.

Government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the southern regions, but the militants are still in control of the rural areas of those regions, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

Related Topics

Militants Army Road

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Arab countries ties are based on common ..

34 minutes ago

Election Commission played role as B-team of Sindh ..

34 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

37 seconds ago

IIUI holds seminar on religion & challenges of sci ..

39 seconds ago

Commissioner visits site of additional ring road

13 minutes ago

265 kanal government land recovered from illegal p ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.