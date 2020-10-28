2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) A US judge in the state of Michigan one week ahead of the country's presidential election shot down a directive that banned carrying firearms at polling stations, while many who have already cast their votes are apparently concerned given Google data shows one of the most frequently searched terms has been "how do I change my vote?"

Michigan Judge Christopher Murray issued a ruling on Tuesday blocking a directive from the state's Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, that had prohibited the open carry of firearms at polling stations on election day, a court filing revealed. Democrats have warned that supporters of President Donald Trump will try to use intimidation at the polls on November 3.

In another case later in the day, the Texas Supreme Court reinstated Republican Governor Greg Abbott's proclamation to limit each state county to one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, a court filing revealed.

The term "how do I change my vote?" was near the top of Google search terms today, about a week before Americans head to the polls to select the country's next president.

The term peaked early Tuesday morning, a week before the November vote, data from the search engine revealed.

Trump might soon issue an executive order that would mandate an economic analysis of fracking in the United States in order to show its benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing senior US administration officials.

The move comes as Trump accuses Biden of wanting to ban fracking, an allegation the former vice president has denied.

In their final presidential debate last week Biden said he wanted to move the country from oil to clean energy.

BIDEN ENDORSED BY EX-REPUBLICAN ATTORNEYS

Biden was endorsed by 20 former Republican US Attorneys appointed by Republican administrations backed Joe Biden's campaign for presidency in an open letter.

"We firmly believe that Vice President Joe Biden is the candidate who can - and will - provide the leadership we need to refocus the Justice Department on the cause of impartial justice and to address the deep-seated societal issues that are roiling our country today. We give him our strongest endorsement, and we hereby announce that we will each be voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to serve as the next President and Vice President of the United States," the letter said Tuesday.

NEW US SUPREME COURT JUDGE ASKED TO RECUSE HERSELF FROM ELECTION CASES

Pennsylvania officials are requesting that newly-confirmed US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from an ongoing case related to limiting the receipt deadline for mail-in ballots in the November 3 election, court documents revealed.

Barrett was sworn-in the previous evening immediately after being confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate. Trump pushed to fast-track her nomination because he believes the high court will play have to intervene in determining the outcome of the November 3 election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that mail-in ballots will lead to fraud. Most polling shows that a much larger percentage of Democratic voters will cast ballots by mail compared to Republicans.