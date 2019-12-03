UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Killed As Fire Engulfs Sudan Factory

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:22 PM

23 killed as fire engulfs Sudan factory

Twenty-three people were killed and dozens injured as a fire triggered by an explosion in a gas tanker tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, officials said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Twenty-three people were killed and dozens injured as a fire triggered by an explosion in a gas tanker tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone of north Khartoum, witnesses said.

Police cordoned off the entire area, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene as fire engines battled to douse the blaze.

"A fire erupted in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured," the cabinet said in a statement.

"A blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire." Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site, it said.

"There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire," the government said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

A doctors committee linked to Sudan's protest movement said the casualties were taken to several hospitals and urged off-duty doctors to help out.

"The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire," an employee of an adjacent factory told AFP.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Khartoum Sudan SITE Gas From Government Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Quetta

2 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Says Iran Nuclear Deal Unlikely t ..

2 minutes ago

US mother charged over hanging deaths of two child ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine, Russia sign oil transit deal for next dec ..

2 minutes ago

US May Use Sanction to Stop Nord Stream 2 - State ..

6 minutes ago

Nine in 10 EU Settlement Scheme Appeals to Stay in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.