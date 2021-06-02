UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Migrants Missing, Two Dead Off Tunisia Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:37 PM

23 migrants missing, two dead off Tunisia coast

At least 23 migrants were missing and two bodies recovered from the sea off Tunisia, the Red Crescent reported Wednesday, after the military said more than 100 migrants were intercepted

Zarzis (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :At least 23 migrants were missing and two bodies recovered from the sea off Tunisia, the Red Crescent reported Wednesday, after the military said more than 100 migrants were intercepted.

The Tunisian navy said a boat headed for Europe from Zuwara in Libya was intercepted on Tuesday near Miskar oil platform, some 67 kilometers (52 miles) off the coast.

The migrants -- 37 Eritreans, 32 Sudanese and an Egyptian, aged between 15 and 40 -- were handed over to the Red Crescent and International Organization for Migration in the southern port Of Zarzis.

Apart from 23 people missing, two bodies were recovered from the water, according to the Red Crescent.

The Tunisian army, for its part, said 39 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa were intercepted at sea off the eastern port city of Sfax on Monday night.

Tunisia and Libya are key departure points for migrants attempting the dangerous crossing from the North African coast to Europe, particularly Italy.

Related Topics

Africa Army Water Europe Oil Zarzis Sfax Italy Tunisia Libya From

Recent Stories

MoHRE to enforce midday work ban decision from Jun ..

2 minutes ago

Polisario leader leaves Spain, flies to Algeria

10 minutes ago

SC issues notices to respondents on petition filed ..

10 minutes ago

Southgate eyes Euro 2020 semis as a barometer of s ..

10 minutes ago

SC directs immediate appointments on vacant posts ..

10 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against England in first Test

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.