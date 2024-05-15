NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A delegation of the National Commission on Rights of Children (NCRC) called on Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah to address the pressing issue of out-of-school children in Pakistan.

Led by NCRC Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq, the three-member delegation engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at advancing children's rights and education in the province. Established in 2017 with a mission to safeguard children's rights, the NCRC reiterated commitment to protecting and promoting the rights of all children across Pakistan.

NCRC Chairperson Ayesha Raza highlighted the commission's ongoing efforts to collaborate with provincial governments, including Sindh, to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children, which currently affects an alarming 22.8 million children nationwide.

Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah acknowledged the gravity of the situation, revealing that approximately 4.1 million children in Sindh alone are deprived of education.

He emphasized the Government of Sindh's dedication to addressing this issue through various measures, including the approval of policies to upgrade Primary schools, enabling students to complete their education from fifth to eighth grade in a single institution.

Minister underscored the importance of accurate data in policymaking and assured the delegation of the government's commitment to implementing NCRC recommendations regarding child rights.

He also highlighted initiatives such as providing free education to 10% of students in private schools and developing curricula tailored to the needs of minority communities.

Chairperson Ayesha Raza lauded Sindh's progressive policies towards children's education, emphasizing the need for inter-provincial coordination to further enhance child rights across the country. She emphasized the importance of birth registration for school enrollment, urging all provinces to prioritize this critical aspect of child welfare. Furthermore, Syed Sardar Ali Shah reaffirmed his commitment to collaboration with the NCRC, pledging to work hand-in-hand to ensure the effective implementation of policies aimed at securing a better future for Pakistan's children.