Open Menu

Singapore's Lawrence Wong Sworn In As New Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Singapore on Wednesday swore in Lawrence Wong as its new prime minister Wednesday, replacing Lee Hsien Loong following two decades in office, with the new leader warning that the trade-dependent city-state faced a riskier, more conflict-ridden world.

Wong, formerly deputy prime minister, became only the second person outside of the Lee family to helm the affluent nation as he was inaugurated at the Istana government office shortly after 8:00 pm (1200 GMT).

"We will lead in our own way. We will continue to think boldly and think far," the 51-year-old said in his maiden speech, adding that "the best chapters of our Singapore story lie ahead".

Members of Wong's cabinet were also sworn in, including his predecessor Lee, 72, who was appointed to the advisory role of senior minister.

Wong also said Singaporeans "face a world of conflict and rivalry", with geopolitical tensions, protectionism and nationalism possibly stretching for years.

"We must brace ourselves to these realities and adapt to a messier, riskier and more violent world," said Wong.

The US-educated economist is widely seen as a social media-savvy stalwart who effectively handled the Covid-19 crisis when he oversaw the government's pandemic taskforce.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Singapore Lawrence Lead Family Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

2 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

11 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

11 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

11 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

11 hours ago
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

11 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

11 hours ago
 Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference ..

Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary

12 hours ago
 Paramedical Association delegation calls on provin ..

Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..

12 hours ago
 NCRC delegation discusses out of school children i ..

NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..

12 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items

12 hours ago

More Stories From World