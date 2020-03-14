UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Soldiers Killed In Libya

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 56 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:49 PM

25 soldiers killed in Libya

The sources say that soldiers were killed in fight between UN-backed government’s forces and the rival east based army in Southern Tripoli.

TRIPOLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) At least 25 soldiers were killed in fight between UN-backed government’s forces and the rival east-based army in Southern Tripoli here on Saturday.

The sources say that the fight which intensified last month was expected to go uncontrolled in Libya.

Radio Pakistan, national broadcaster, also confirmed the killing of 25 soldiers in Southern part of Tripoli.

(More Info to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Tripoli Libya

Recent Stories

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.