25 soldiers killed in Libya

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that soldiers were killed in fight between UN-backed government’s forces and the rival east based army in Southern Tripoli.

TRIPOLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2020) At least 25 soldiers were killed in fight between UN-backed government’s forces and the rival east-based army in Southern Tripoli here on Saturday.

The sources say that the fight which intensified last month was expected to go uncontrolled in Libya.

Radio Pakistan, national broadcaster, also confirmed the killing of 25 soldiers in Southern part of Tripoli.

(More Info to follow)