32 killed in C. Africa rebel attacks: local officials

Rebel attacks in the northwest of the Central African Republic at the weekend claimed at least 30 civilian lives and those of two soldiers, local officials said Tuesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Rebel attacks in the northwest of the Central African Republic at the weekend claimed at least 30 civilian lives and those of two soldiers, local officials said Tuesday.

Simultaneous attacks on Sunday hit the villages of Kaita and Bayengou some 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of the capital Bangui near the border with Cameroon, said regional administrator Esaie Gbanin, whose death toll was confirmed by a humanitarian source.