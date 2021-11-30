UrduPoint.com

32 Killed In C. Africa Rebel Attacks: Local Officials

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:42 PM

32 killed in C. Africa rebel attacks: local officials

Rebel attacks in the northwest of the Central African Republic at the weekend claimed at least 30 civilian lives and those of two soldiers, local officials said Tuesday

Bangui, Central African Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Rebel attacks in the northwest of the Central African Republic at the weekend claimed at least 30 civilian lives and those of two soldiers, local officials said Tuesday.

Simultaneous attacks on Sunday hit the villages of Kaita and Bayengou some 500 kilometres (300 miles) north of the capital Bangui near the border with Cameroon, said regional administrator Esaie Gbanin, whose death toll was confirmed by a humanitarian source.

Related Topics

Bangui Cameroon Central African Republic Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Govt laying roads network in Balochistan to provid ..

Govt laying roads network in Balochistan to provide communication facilities to ..

4 minutes ago
 Lesotho's Former Prime Minister Charged With Murde ..

Lesotho's Former Prime Minister Charged With Murder of Ex-Wife - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Japanese Designer Nigo May Become New Menswear Des ..

Japanese Designer Nigo May Become New Menswear Designer at Louise Vuitton

4 minutes ago
 Govt working to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

Govt working to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

4 minutes ago
 Sudan fires tear gas at post-coup deal protesters

Sudan fires tear gas at post-coup deal protesters

4 minutes ago
 Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies age ..

Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Kennedy dies aged 70

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.