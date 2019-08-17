UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

32 Missing After Boat Sinks In DR Congo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:26 AM

32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo

Thirty-two people are missing, feared dead, after a boat carrying more than 70 passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Friday

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Thirty-two people are missing, feared dead, after a boat carrying more than 70 passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Friday.

Initial reports after the motorised piroque -- a large canoe -- sank Thursday evening "indicate that 46 people were rescued and 32 are missing," local authorities in the province of South Kivu said in a statement.

It did not give a death toll but said each affected family had been given money to organise "funeral arrangements worthy of our drowned countrymen.

" "Overloading was the main cause of the capsize," local head Christian Chiringwi in Luhihi told AFP.

In the neighbouring province of Tanganyika meanwhile a similar accident late Thursday left two people dead, local officials said.

Such incidents occur regularly in DR Congo, with poorly built and maintained boats often overloaded with people and cargo while safety equipment is minimal.

In the worst recent accident, 142 people drowned when their boat sank on Lake Kivu in April.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Congo Money April Christian Family

Recent Stories

Russian air strike kills 13 civilians in Syria cam ..

9 minutes ago

Barty rallies to win, sustains bid to return to No ..

2 minutes ago

Wellens still leads Binckbank as Hodeg takes stage ..

2 minutes ago

Ebola cases surface in DR Congo's South Kivu provi ..

2 minutes ago

Archer strikes as Australia slump before rain inte ..

6 minutes ago

3 wounded in Libya airport raids: government

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.