33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: police

Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday

Kikwit, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday.

The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday near Kwango in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu told AFP.