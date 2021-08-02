UrduPoint.com

33 Killed As Bus Hits Fuel Truck In DR Congo: Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:21 PM

33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: police

Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday

Kikwit, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said Monday.

The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday near Kwango in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu told AFP.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Congo

Recent Stories

Govt will raise taxes to tackle smoking: Sana Ulla ..

Govt will raise taxes to tackle smoking: Sana Ullah

2 minutes ago
 Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyre ..

Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyred in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for I ..

SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for Incorporated Companies'

2 minutes ago
 JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at internati ..

JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

9 minutes ago
 Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Cl ..

Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Clashes in Neighboring Country - ..

9 minutes ago
 Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks ..

Springboks not boring, says coach after All Blacks boss falls asleep

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.