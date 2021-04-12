34 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Djibouti: IOM

Thirty-four migrants have drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday, the second such accident in just over a month

Djibouti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Thirty-four migrants have drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday, the second such accident in just over a month.

"The migrants were being transported by people smugglers... Apprehending and prosecuting people traffickers and smugglers who exploit the vulnerabilities of migrants must become a priority. Too many lives needlessly lost," Mohammed Abdiker, the IOM's regional director for East Africa and the Horn of Africa, wrote on Twitter.