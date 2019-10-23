39 dead bodies found in truck container: UK police

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :British police said 39 dead bodies were found Wednesday in the container of a truck thought to have come from Bulgaria.

"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police said in a statement, saying the fatalities were pronounced dead at the scene in an industrial park in Grays, east of London.