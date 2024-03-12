5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Off Coast Of Central Chile
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Off Coast of Central Chile at 0342 GMT on Tuesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences as having said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.82 degrees south latitude and 72.25 degrees west longitude.
Recent Stories
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief launches food baskets distribution project in Ghana Accra9 minutes ago
-
Over 500 mln trees planted through voluntary campaigns in Inner Mongolia9 minutes ago
-
Fall of Ariel Henry, disputed prime minister of Haiti19 minutes ago
-
Pro-Ukraine militias stage attack on Russian border regions19 minutes ago
-
Fighting ongoing in Russian border regions: pro-Kyiv group19 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes lower19 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher19 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to electrify 900 villages by 2024 through solar home system, mini grid19 minutes ago
-
Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges39 minutes ago
-
Spanish aid ship sails for Gaza as Israel-Hamas war grinds on39 minutes ago
-
Moscow says fought off multiple attacks on border regions39 minutes ago
-
Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party49 minutes ago