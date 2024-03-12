Open Menu

5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Off Coast Of Central Chile

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

5.0-magnitude quake hits off coast of central Chile

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Off Coast of Central Chile at 0342 GMT on Tuesday, Xinhua quoted the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences as having said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 33.82 degrees south latitude and 72.25 degrees west longitude.

