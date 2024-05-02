One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" held

The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday.

The former Governor of Balochistan, Justice (retired) Amanullah Yasinzai, graced the seminar as the Chief Guest, commending BTTN's pioneering efforts in addressing vital issues not only for Balochistan but also for Pakistan at large.

He expressed confidence in BTTN's trajectory towards global recognition as a reputable Think Tank, lauding its commitment to rigorous research and analysis.

Distinguished speakers from various think tanks and universities highlighted the topic, addressing a diverse audience comprising faculty and students from both public and private sector universities of Balochistan.

Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), Head of BTTN, extended a cordial welcome to esteemed speakers, panel chairs, and attendees, emphasizing the critical importance of the geopolitical landscape for Pakistan.

Brig Gul underscored Pakistan's position within a geopolitical "Crush Zone," emphasizing the necessity to navigate competing demands from major powers without compromising on national interest.

Lt. General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (R), Advisor to the National Command Authority (NCA), presented his epilogue of the seminar, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The seminar served as a platform for robust discussions and insights into navigating the complexities of great power competition, with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's interests and promoting regional stability.