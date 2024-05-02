- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" held
One-day National Seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges And Opportunities For Pakistan" Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday.
The former Governor of Balochistan, Justice (retired) Amanullah Yasinzai, graced the seminar as the Chief Guest, commending BTTN's pioneering efforts in addressing vital issues not only for Balochistan but also for Pakistan at large.
He expressed confidence in BTTN's trajectory towards global recognition as a reputable Think Tank, lauding its commitment to rigorous research and analysis.
Distinguished speakers from various think tanks and universities highlighted the topic, addressing a diverse audience comprising faculty and students from both public and private sector universities of Balochistan.
Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), Head of BTTN, extended a cordial welcome to esteemed speakers, panel chairs, and attendees, emphasizing the critical importance of the geopolitical landscape for Pakistan.
Brig Gul underscored Pakistan's position within a geopolitical "Crush Zone," emphasizing the necessity to navigate competing demands from major powers without compromising on national interest.
Lt. General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (R), Advisor to the National Command Authority (NCA), presented his epilogue of the seminar, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
The seminar served as a platform for robust discussions and insights into navigating the complexities of great power competition, with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's interests and promoting regional stability.
Recent Stories
10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts
Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital
UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 202417 minutes ago
-
High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'20 minutes ago
-
PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import20 minutes ago
-
E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital13 minutes ago
-
President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists13 minutes ago
-
Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action Committee19 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case13 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker fire averted due to swift rescue operation13 minutes ago
-
Indian campaign of attacking, seizing Kashmiris' properties destined to fail: FO spox19 minutes ago
-
Home dept directs crackdown against tinted glasses, sirens13 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts, dialogue vital for national consensus: Musadik13 minutes ago