Open Menu

One-day National Seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges And Opportunities For Pakistan" Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM

One-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" held

The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) hosted a one-day national seminar "Great Power Competition: Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan" at BUITEMS Quetta on Thursday.

The former Governor of Balochistan, Justice (retired) Amanullah Yasinzai, graced the seminar as the Chief Guest, commending BTTN's pioneering efforts in addressing vital issues not only for Balochistan but also for Pakistan at large.

He expressed confidence in BTTN's trajectory towards global recognition as a reputable Think Tank, lauding its commitment to rigorous research and analysis.

Distinguished speakers from various think tanks and universities highlighted the topic, addressing a diverse audience comprising faculty and students from both public and private sector universities of Balochistan.

Brig Agha Ahmad Gul (R), Head of BTTN, extended a cordial welcome to esteemed speakers, panel chairs, and attendees, emphasizing the critical importance of the geopolitical landscape for Pakistan.

Brig Gul underscored Pakistan's position within a geopolitical "Crush Zone," emphasizing the necessity to navigate competing demands from major powers without compromising on national interest.

Lt. General Khalid Ahmed Kidwai (R), Advisor to the National Command Authority (NCA), presented his epilogue of the seminar, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The seminar served as a platform for robust discussions and insights into navigating the complexities of great power competition, with a focus on safeguarding Pakistan's interests and promoting regional stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Governor Tank From

Recent Stories

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

10 firms submit LoIs for PIA: Aleem Khan

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the H ..

Saudi Arabia launches Nusuk pilgrim card for the Hajj of 2024

17 minutes ago
 High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark ..

High Commissioner Hawkins hosts reception to mark 'Australia Day in Spring'

20 minutes ago
 PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of whea ..

PM forms inquiry committee to probe matter of wheat import

20 minutes ago
 E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar dist ..

E-Evidence system inaugurated in Bahawalnagar district courts

13 minutes ago
 Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

Bitterness at UCLA as Gaza protest cleared

13 minutes ago
Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains p ..

Kenya, Tanzania brace for cyclone as heavy rains persist

13 minutes ago
 DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal C ..

DC reviews seven-day anti-polio drive in Federal Capital

13 minutes ago
 UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant rem ..

UK police arrest 45 at protest against migrant removals

13 minutes ago
 President stresses measures to ensure safety, secu ..

President stresses measures to ensure safety, security of journalists

13 minutes ago
 Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate ..

Speakers for joint efforts to boost global climate action through Climate Action ..

19 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction ..

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against conviction in cipher case

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan