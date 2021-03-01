5.3-magnitude quake hits 80 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu -- USGS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 80 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 10:06:29 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said

HONG KONG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 80 km W of Port-Vila, Vanuatu at 10:06:29 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 19.4 km, was initially determined to be at 17.8057 degrees south latitude and 167.5624 degrees east longitude.