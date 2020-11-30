5.4-magnitude quake hits Nikolski, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 26 km E of Nikolski, Alaska at 19:59 p.m. local time on Sunday (0459 GMT on Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 26 km E of Nikolski, Alaska at 19:59 p.m. local time on Sunday (0459 GMT on Monday), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 48.56 km, was initially determined to be at 52.9138 degrees north latitude and 168.4658 degrees west longitude.