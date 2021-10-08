5.6-Magnitude quake jolts western Indonesia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Friday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Friday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake hit at 17 : 04 a.m. Jakarta time (1014 GMT) with the epicenter at 29 km southwest Calang town of Aceh Jaya district and the depth at 46 km under sea bed. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the jolts did not trigger giant waves.