5.6-Magnitude Quake Jolts Western Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 rocked Indonesia's western province of Aceh on Friday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake hit at 17 : 04 a.m. Jakarta time (1014 GMT) with the epicenter at 29 km southwest Calang town of Aceh Jaya district and the depth at 46 km under sea bed. The agency did not issue a tsunami warning as the jolts did not trigger giant waves.

