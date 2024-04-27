5.9-magnitude quake hits Mid-Indian Ridge: USGS

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted Mid-Indian Ridge at 22:23:37 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.04 degrees south latitude and 78.18 degrees east longitude.