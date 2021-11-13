70-Year-Old Alabama Man Brought Guns, Explosive Components to Jan. 6 Riot - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) A 71-year-old man from Alabama has pleaded guilty to bringing firearms and the components to make explosive Molotov cocktails to the US Capitol on the day it was stormed by protestors on January 6, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

"Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Alabama, pleaded guilty today to Federal and local firearms offenses stemming from the discovery of weapons in his pickup truck parked near the US Capitol on January 6," the department said in a press release.

According to his plea agreement, Coffman traveled from Alabama to Washington several days before the riot and parked his red GMC Sierra pickup truck at the 300 block of First Street, SE, on the morning of January 6, less than half a mile away from the US Capitol Building, the release said.

Coffman admitted in the plea agreement that he exited the pickup truck at 9:20 a.m. and walked in the direction of the US Capitol Building, and toward a rally near the National Mall, the Justice Department noted.

"Inside the pickup truck were several loaded firearms ... hundreds of rounds of ammunition, large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, a crossbow with bolts, machetes, camouflage smoke devices, a stun gun and a cooler containing 11 mason jars filled with ignitable ingredients for Molotov cocktail incendiary weapons," the release read.

He has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm, a federal offense and to carrying a pistol without a license. He now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the federal offenses, the Justice Department said.