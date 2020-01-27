80 Coronavirus Deaths in China, 76 in Hubei Province Alone - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The total number of deaths from the new coronavirus in China has gone up to 80, over 70 of them have been registered in Hubei Province, where the current deadly coronavirus outbreak originated, Chinese media report.

The live coronavirus death toll count from the South China Morning Post showed 80 deaths from the virus in mainland China as of early Monday.

The Chinese Global Times newspaper said that 76 people have died from the virus in Hubei Province.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Hubei now stands at 1,423.

According to the South China Morning Post, a total of 2,454 coronavirus cases have been registered in mainland China. Overall, 2,504 coronavirus cases have been registered worldwide, the newspaper's live count shows.

Six coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, five in Macau, three in Taiwan; and 24 in the rest of Asia. In Europe, three cases have been registered, while in North America five cases have been confirmed.