Abe Reaffirms Intention To Further Support Reforms In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:09 PM

Japan intends to continue its support for reforms in Ukraine and will send a group of IT experts there, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said during his meeting with Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelenskyy in Tokyo on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy attended the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

"Japan is one of the biggest donors to Ukraine, and we would like to support reform efforts made by the Ukrainian government," Abe said, adding that Japan was planning to send a group of IT specialists to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in his turn, thanked Japan for support and cooperation, in particular, in reconstruction of the Bortnicheskaya Aeration Station in Kiev.

In early September, the Ukrainian leader announced his intention to start the most-anticipated reforms in the country during his first year of presidency, including structural reforms, fight against corruption and dealing with the monopolization of the economy.

