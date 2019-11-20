About 100,000 Syrians Moved From Istanbul to Provinces of Registration - Interior Minister

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) About 100,000 Syrian refugees in Istanbul have been sent to other Turkish provinces, where they were initially registered, since mid-July, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday.

The city's authorities said this summer that Syrian refugees without registration in the Istanbul province must leave by August 20. This deadline was later prolonged.

"An accumulation of refugees started to form in Istanbul due to the arrival of those assigned to other provinces. We have taken measures. Since July 12, about 100,000 Syrians have returned to provinces where they were registered.

A total of 200,000 people have been deported from Istanbul," Soylu said in the parliament.

In recent years, about 3.6 million Syrian refugees have arrived in Turkey from the neighboring conflict-torn country. Over 20 tent and container camps were built in 10 Turkish provinces to provide food and medical assistance to the migrants. However, only one-fifth of all Syrian refugees live in these camps the rest have moved to different cities, often leading to conflicts between refugees and locals.