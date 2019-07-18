About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

Almost 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Almost 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,690 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 359 people, including 108 women and 183 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,331 people, including 399 women and 679 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

In addition, 463 internally displaced Syrians have made it back home over the part 24 hours, the statement.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 313,269 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq.