UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:43 PM

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Almost 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Almost 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 1,690 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 359 people, including 108 women and 183 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,331 people, including 399 women and 679 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

In addition, 463 internally displaced Syrians have made it back home over the part 24 hours, the statement.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 313,269 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Lebanon June July Women 2018 2019 All From Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

22 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

3 minutes ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discuss ..

3 minutes ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Aims to Retain Key Role in Market With New ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to China: Another milesto ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.