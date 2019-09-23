UrduPoint.com
About 800 Russian Kids May Be In Terrorist Camps In Middle East - Investigative Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) About 800 Russian children may be trapped in terrorist camps in the middle East, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Monday.

The number was announced at a meeting on the search for missing minors, which was chaired by Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin.

"Those present discussed the crucial issue of the return of children who are in terrorist camps in various countries. According to reports, about 800 Russian children can be in such camps in the Middle East," Petrenko said.

In 2017, Moscow embarked on a mission to evacuate the Russian children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by their parents after a story filmed by the RT broadcaster about a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian minors. Since then, several dozens of children have already been returned to Russia.

