Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Expresses Interest In AK-19 - Kalashnikov - Arms Concern

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan looked over the Kalashnikov Group's booths at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021 and expressed interest in the AK-19 assault rifle and the Lebedev pistol designed by Russia's Kalashnikov arms manufacturer, the concern's press service said on Thursday.

"His Highness visited the exposition of the Kalashnikov Group. The Crown Prince has shown special interest in main novelties ” the AK-19 assault rifle chambered in 5.

56 by 45 mm and the Lebedev compact pistol (PLC)" the press service said.

The Crown Prince commended the pistol's ergonomic design and also familiarized himself with the Kalashnikov-made sniper rifles.

The IDEX-2021 international arms exhibition is being held in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi despite the coronavirus pandemic from February 21-25. Since the opening of the event, around 30 contracts worth $3.4 million have already been signed.

