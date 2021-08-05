Access to 'Open Media' Websites Blocked in Russia at Prosecutors' Request - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Access to the internet resources of Estonia-based entity Open Media, which is linked to exiled tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was blocked at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office due to links with organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik.

Earlier, Open Media reported that their website had been blocked by most providers, and the address was included in the ban list on the Roskomnadzor website.

"Access to the resources of Open Media has been blocked at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office due to links with organizations recognized as undesirable on the territory of Russia," the watchdog's spokesperson said.

The affected organizations are Open Russia Civic Movement and Open Russia, he added.