Open Menu

Across China: China's "porcelain Capital" Attracts Migratory Foreign Designers

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Across China: China's "porcelain capital" attracts migratory foreign designers

NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) With masterful precision, Allan Denis Naymark breathed life into the shapeless clay on his potter's wheel. As he worked his magic, a teapot emerged, ready to be decorated with his signature algae pattern.

After finishing his work, the 33-year-old American left Jingdezhen for Hainan for a winter vacation. "I will be back to the studio in Jingdezhen and restart my work there in April."

Jingdezhen, a city in east China's Jiangxi Province, is known as the world-famous "porcelain capital." Its history of ceramic craftsmanship spans over 2,000 years.

Naymark came to Jingdezhen nine years ago from New York. "I found the origin of ceramic culture here," he said. The city inspired him to start his career as a ceramics designer.

He gave himself the Chinese name Ni Deming. The Chinese character "Ni," which is pronounced similar to the "Nay" in his name, means clay, the main component in ceramics.

In a village on the outskirts of Jingdezhen, Naymark owns a studio in a former farm house. He is in good company as there are more than 200 such studios in the vicinity.

Related Topics

China Company Jingdezhen Deming New York April From

Recent Stories

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

14 seconds ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

41 minutes ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

13 hours ago
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

13 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

13 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

13 hours ago
 Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram ..

Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage

13 hours ago
 Federal Shariat court takes legal action against d ..

Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation

13 hours ago
 PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confront ..

PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik

13 hours ago

More Stories From World