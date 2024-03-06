Across China: China's "porcelain Capital" Attracts Migratory Foreign Designers
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
NANCHANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) With masterful precision, Allan Denis Naymark breathed life into the shapeless clay on his potter's wheel. As he worked his magic, a teapot emerged, ready to be decorated with his signature algae pattern.
After finishing his work, the 33-year-old American left Jingdezhen for Hainan for a winter vacation. "I will be back to the studio in Jingdezhen and restart my work there in April."
Jingdezhen, a city in east China's Jiangxi Province, is known as the world-famous "porcelain capital." Its history of ceramic craftsmanship spans over 2,000 years.
Naymark came to Jingdezhen nine years ago from New York. "I found the origin of ceramic culture here," he said. The city inspired him to start his career as a ceramics designer.
He gave himself the Chinese name Ni Deming. The Chinese character "Ni," which is pronounced similar to the "Nay" in his name, means clay, the main component in ceramics.
In a village on the outskirts of Jingdezhen, Naymark owns a studio in a former farm house. He is in good company as there are more than 200 such studios in the vicinity.
Recent Stories
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
PTI must choose reconciliation instead of confrontation: Dr. Musadik
More Stories From World
-
Murphy scores 10 threes as surging Pelicans manhandle Raptors7 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index inches down at close17 minutes ago
-
ASEAN, Australia call for 'immediate and durable' ceasefire in Gaza37 minutes ago
-
Cavaliers comeback stuns Celtics, Suns hold off Nuggets37 minutes ago
-
Trump set for Super Tuesday knockout in White House race57 minutes ago
-
Far-right threatens to scare off German industry's new talent1 hour ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House2 hours ago
-
Xi emphasizes need to develop new quality productive forces2 hours ago
-
Peru PM resigns amid influence-peddling claims3 hours ago
-
Food deliveries to northern Gaza facing 'further setbacks': UN agency3 hours ago
-
Shady bleaching jabs fuel health fears, scams in W. Africa3 hours ago
-
Xabi Alonso: Rising star catches eye of Liverpool, Bayern3 hours ago