Nadal Ready For Emotional French Open Farewell
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Rafael Nadal will bring down the curtain on his 19-year French Open career with the likelihood of adding to his 14 titles greatly diminished before he leaves behind a record and reputation unlikely ever to be matched.
The great Spaniard, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, won his first title at Roland Garros as a teenager in 2005. A week on Monday, he will celebrate his 38th birthday.
A former world number one, who is now at 276 in the world, Nadal has only played 15 matches since January last year as a hip injury and then a muscle tear were added to a depressing history of physical ailments which have forced him to miss 12 Grand Slam tournaments in his career.
Whether or not the 2024 French Open becomes number 13 will soon become apparent as the draw for the event takes place on Thursday afternoon.
"I'm going to play the tournament thinking that I can give my all, 100 per cent," explained Nadal after a second round exit in Rome last week.
"And if 100 per cent is not enough to win a match, I'll accept that. But I don't want to step onto court knowing that I have no chance. If there's a 0.01% chance, I want to explore that and give it a go."
As well as 14 titles in Paris, Nadal can boast a record of 112 wins and just three losses, two of which came against career-long rival Novak Djokovic.
He is also held in remarkably high esteem.
At his first training session on Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros on Monday an estimated 6,000 people turned up to watch, many chanting his name.
"We have to enjoy the time he has left on court, evaluate it, and be aware that it's very unlikely that something like that will happen again," said coach Carlos Moya during the recent Madrid Open.
"Personally, I'm never on court when he enters or leaves, but I am this year because I like seeing the love he gets from the people when he steps on court.
"He's one of the great stars of this sport, he's about to retire, and it's really amazing to see that.
"
- Djokovic under cloud -
Nadal isn't the only A-list talent under a Paris cloud ahead of the tournament start on Sunday.
Defending champion and record 24-time Grand Slam title winner Djokovic, whose three titles in Paris put him alongside Gustavo Kuerten, Mats Wilander and Ivan Lendl, is enduring a title dry spell unseen since 2018.
Back then, he also reached May without a trophy before crashing to a shock last-16 defeat at the French Open to unheralded Marco Cecchinato of Italy.
This season, Djokovic has lost his Australian Open title and has yet to make a final on tour.
Adding injury to insult, he was hit on the head by a falling water bottle in Rome, a freak accident which he claimed caused nausea and dizziness.
In an attempt to gather a degree of clay-court confidence ahead of the French Open, Djokovic, who turns 37 on Wednesday, grabbed a late wild card in the ongoing Geneva tournament.
Between them, Nadal and Djokovic have carved up the last eight French Open titles while 2009 was the last time a final at Roland Garros did not feature at least one of them.
World number two Jannik Sinner, the man who succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion, has been laid low by a hip injury which caused him to skip the Rome Open.
The 22-year-old Italian reached the quarter-finals of the French Open on his debut in 2020 where he was defeated by Nadal in straight sets.
Sinner has an extra incentive to progress deep in Paris as he could depose Djokovic as world number one.
Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon champion, also skipped Rome to nurse an arm injury.
The world number three took the first set off Djokovic in their semi-final last year before body cramps saw his slip to defeat.
The Spanish crowd-pleaser admitted that his sudden and dramatic diminished physical state was caused by the fear of facing Djokovic.
Recent Stories
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
More Stories From World
-
One dead, dozens injured as Singapore-bound flight hits turbulence5 minutes ago
-
Half of mangrove ecosystems at risk: conservationists15 minutes ago
-
US returns 133 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Aamer Atozai expresses 'gratitude'6 hours ago
-
Gunmen kill villagers in raid on Nigerian mining site6 hours ago
-
One dead, dozens injured as Singapore-bound flight hits turbulence6 hours ago
-
Austria captain Alaba misses out on Euro 20247 hours ago
-
Children are stars of London's Chelsea Flower Show8 hours ago
-
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street8 hours ago
-
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile9 hours ago
-
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech9 hours ago
-
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital9 hours ago
-
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence10 hours ago