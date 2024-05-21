Sindh Edu Dept Launches School Enrollment Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:08 PM
The Sindh Education and Literacy Department, as part of its province-wide school enrollment campaign, organized an awareness seminar at Darbar hall in Mithi, Tharparkar
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Sindh Education and Literacy Department, as part of its province-wide school enrollment campaign, organized an awareness seminar at Darbar hall in Mithi, Tharparkar.
Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, while addressing the seminar as the chief guest, emphasized that the development of nations relies on an informed and educated society. He urged parents to enroll their children in schools to prepare them for contemporary challenges. He emphasized that teachers should provide quality education to their students so that they can go ahead and make a name for themselves, the nation and the country in various fields.
Addressing the seminar, Assistant Director education and literacy department Mirpurkhas Sikandar Azam Dars said that the government has started a campaign to enroll children in schools across the province under the slogan "Parhe ga Sindh toh barhe ga Sindh".
Under which people in every district will be informed about the importance of education. In this context, committees will be formed consisting of the youth, parents and teachers of various areas who will mark the children between the ages of 5 and 16 years and prepare their lists and ensure their admission to schools, he added. The District Officer for secondary education Tharparkar Narsingh Bheel spoke about the performance of schools and the provision of necessary facilities, while Sham Das of reform support unit Tharparkar and others also addressed the seminar.
Earlier, an awareness rally was organized from government boys high school Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in which school students, teachers, education department officials, representatives of civil society and NGOs and general public also participated.
Recent Stories
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
More Stories From Education
-
Board of Intermediate Secondary Education (BISE) postpones Intermediate exams4 hours ago
-
Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU5 hours ago
-
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE24 hours ago
-
34 teachers suspended for being absent from duty1 day ago
-
KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation1 day ago
-
Education department Shigar taking initiative to enroll 'Out-of-School' children1 day ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announces results of Matric, FA1 day ago
-
COMSTECH International workshop on Drug Design and Development begins1 day ago
-
CUI Tech Summit 2024 concludes after comprehensive educational, technological activities1 day ago
-
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab1 day ago
-
BZU driver's daughter qualifies CSS4 days ago
-
AIOU, Rupani Foundation to work for early childhood education4 days ago