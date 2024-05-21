Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Sindh Education and Literacy Department, as part of its province-wide school enrollment campaign, organized an awareness seminar at Darbar hall in Mithi, Tharparkar.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, while addressing the seminar as the chief guest, emphasized that the development of nations relies on an informed and educated society. He urged parents to enroll their children in schools to prepare them for contemporary challenges. He emphasized that teachers should provide quality education to their students so that they can go ahead and make a name for themselves, the nation and the country in various fields.

Addressing the seminar, Assistant Director education and literacy department Mirpurkhas Sikandar Azam Dars said that the government has started a campaign to enroll children in schools across the province under the slogan "Parhe ga Sindh toh barhe ga Sindh".

Under which people in every district will be informed about the importance of education. In this context, committees will be formed consisting of the youth, parents and teachers of various areas who will mark the children between the ages of 5 and 16 years and prepare their lists and ensure their admission to schools, he added. The District Officer for secondary education Tharparkar Narsingh Bheel spoke about the performance of schools and the provision of necessary facilities, while Sham Das of reform support unit Tharparkar and others also addressed the seminar.

Earlier, an awareness rally was organized from government boys high school Mithi to Kashmir Chowk in which school students, teachers, education department officials, representatives of civil society and NGOs and general public also participated.