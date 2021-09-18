Act of Sabotage Results in Power Outage in Damascus - Syrian Minister of Energy

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) An act of sabotage, which hit a gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, has resulted in a power outage in Damascus, Syrian Minister of Energy Ghassan Zamil said.

"The electricity in Damascus has been cut off over an act of sabotage that hit the gas pipeline near the Deir Ali town, resulting in the suspension of operation of the local power station," Zamil told the SANA news agency on late Friday.

The minister added that repair teams were working at the site and the power would be restored within an hour.