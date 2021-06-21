UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Activists From Cambodian NGO Mother Nature Accused Of Insulting King - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:11 PM

Activists From Cambodian NGO Mother Nature Accused of Insulting King - Reports

The prosecutor's office of the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh blamed three Cambodian activists of the Mother Nature movement, as well as its creator, Spaniard Alejandro Gonzalez Davidson, for insulting the king, local media reported on Monday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The prosecutor's office of the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh blamed three Cambodian activists of the Mother Nature movement, as well as its creator, Spaniard Alejandro Gonzalez Davidson, for insulting the king, local media reported on Monday.

As Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times said, the police detained three Mother Nature followers, who worked for the movement as an accountant, a researcher and an organizing group worker, on Wednesday. On Sunday, the prosecutor's office announced the decision to press charges.

Although there is no information on how exactly the activists insulted the king, the media said the arrests came after an investigation found out that Mother Nature was an illegal organization funded by foreign terrorist groups, and that while covering its activity under the protection of nature, in reality, the organization collected information on the environment for its further use to overthrow the government.

The court may imprison the activists for 1-5 years, as insulting the king in Cambodia is a criminal offense.

Mother Nature was created as a non-governmental organization in Cambodia by Spanish environmentalist Alejandro Gonzalez Davidson in 2013. In 2014-2015, the group carried out several large protests against the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in the Areng Valley in southwestern Koh Kong Province.

Although the power plant project was canceled in 2017, Mother Nature was banned by the interior ministry the same year. Gonzalez Davidson was expelled from the country without a right to return.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Phnom Penh Same Cambodia May Criminals Sunday 2017 Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

SCCI, Kazakhstan discuss promising investment oppo ..

12 minutes ago

Tawazun and Saab share a rich history of success

12 minutes ago

Mubadala-owned Yahsat announces intention to list ..

26 minutes ago

G42 Healthcare, Seegene MoU to offer molecular dia ..

27 minutes ago

President appreciates Rotary's efforts for improvi ..

55 seconds ago

Pfizer to supply 13 mln doses to Pakistan

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.