Adviser to Ukrainian Interior Minister Says 17 Law Enforcers Injured in Clashes Near Rada

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Seventeen law enforcement officers were injured during clashes near the building of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine 's parliament , 26 offenders were detained, Zoryan Shkiryak, an adviser to Ukraine 's interior minister , said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, clashes occurred between protesters and law enforcement officers near the Rada building, protesters threw stones at police officers.

"At this stage, we have 17 injured law enforcement officers, two of them are in medical institutions, and 26 detained offenders," Shkiryak said on the Nash tv channel.