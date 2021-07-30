Afghan Authorities Control Hairatan Section of Border With Uzbekistan - Border Officer

A section of the Afghan-Uzbek border in the vicinity of the Afghan port of Hairatan, neighboring Uzbekistan's Termez city, is controlled by Afghan authorities, not the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), an Uzbek border officer on duty at the Termez checkpoint told Sputnik on Friday

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik earlier that the movement controls around 90% of the border, including with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

"The situation at this section of the Uzbek-Afghan border remains as usual ... The Hairatan area [Hairatan bridge across Amu Darya] is still controlled by Afghan border guards," an Uzbek officer on duty on the bridge said.

"Several days ago, clashes could be heard on either side of Hairatan on the territory of Shortepa and Kaldar counties, but now we see a lull," the officer added.