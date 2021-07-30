UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Authorities Control Hairatan Section Of Border With Uzbekistan - Border Officer

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:55 PM

Afghan Authorities Control Hairatan Section of Border With Uzbekistan - Border Officer

A section of the Afghan-Uzbek border in the vicinity of the Afghan port of Hairatan, neighboring Uzbekistan's Termez city, is controlled by Afghan authorities, not the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), an Uzbek border officer on duty at the Termez checkpoint told Sputnik on Friday

TERMEZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) A section of the Afghan-Uzbek border in the vicinity of the Afghan port of Hairatan, neighboring Uzbekistan's Termez city, is controlled by Afghan authorities, not the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), an Uzbek border officer on duty at the Termez checkpoint told Sputnik on Friday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik earlier that the movement controls around 90% of the border, including with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

"The situation at this section of the Uzbek-Afghan border remains as usual ... The Hairatan area [Hairatan bridge across Amu Darya] is still controlled by Afghan border guards," an Uzbek officer on duty on the bridge said.

"Several days ago, clashes could be heard on either side of Hairatan on the territory of Shortepa and Kaldar counties, but now we see a lull," the officer added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Border

Recent Stories

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

2 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

UK slammed over 'shocking conditions' for asylum s ..

2 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan denounces grenade attack on police ..

2 minutes ago

First evacuation flight of Afghans lands in Americ ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia sees 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more dea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.