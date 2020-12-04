UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Forces Clear District In Uruzgan Province Of Taliban Militants - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

Afghan Forces Clear District in Uruzgan Province of Taliban Militants - Defense Ministry

The Afghan forces have gained control of the Deh Rawood district in the southern Uruzgan province and cleared the area of Taliban militants, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Afghan forces have gained control of the Deh Rawood district in the southern Uruzgan province and cleared the area of Taliban militants, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, 20 Taliban insurgents were killed and 8 others were wounded during the military operation.

According to media reports, the district fell into the hands of the Taliban in mid-November as a result of heavy fighting, during which the Afghan forces retreated.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who previously made significant territorial gains in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Qatar Doha May Media Government

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

20 seconds ago

Japan Closely Following Russian Actions in Far Eas ..

22 seconds ago

International Day of Persons with Disabilities ma ..

26 seconds ago

Syed Fakhar Imam condoles death of Rao Ajmal's fat ..

3 minutes ago

PM calls for $ 500 billion fund for poor countries ..

3 minutes ago

Head of German Parliamentary Committee Notes Progr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.