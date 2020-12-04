Afghan Forces Clear District in Uruzgan Province of Taliban Militants - Defense Ministry

The Afghan forces have gained control of the Deh Rawood district in the southern Uruzgan province and cleared the area of Taliban militants, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Afghan forces have gained control of the Deh Rawood district in the southern Uruzgan province and cleared the area of Taliban militants, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

According to the statement, 20 Taliban insurgents were killed and 8 others were wounded during the military operation.

According to media reports, the district fell into the hands of the Taliban in mid-November as a result of heavy fighting, during which the Afghan forces retreated.

The Afghan government has been facing off against Taliban militants, who previously made significant territorial gains in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities. Meanwhile, the inter-Afghan talks are taking place in Qatar's capital, Doha. If successful, they may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of violent conflict in the country.